$292.33 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to report $292.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.11 million and the lowest is $288.37 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,685. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

