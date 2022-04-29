$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.70 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,859,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

