$309.55 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.70 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $32,745,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,364. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $520.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

