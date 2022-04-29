3,655 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

