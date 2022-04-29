3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $343.48

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.48 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.52). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.52), with a volume of 1,066,389 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.