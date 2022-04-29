$405.02 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report $405.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the highest is $410.77 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,301. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

