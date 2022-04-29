$408.56 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) to announce $408.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.20 million and the highest is $414.92 million. ICF International posted sales of $378.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ICF International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICFI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.