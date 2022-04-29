4,210 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

PPL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 81,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

