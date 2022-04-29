4,364 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,193. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

