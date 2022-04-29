47,702 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 957,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,743,953. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

