4,834 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 791,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

