5,000 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 193,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

