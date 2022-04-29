529,000 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 529,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NatWest Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

NWG stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

