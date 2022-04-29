$537.53 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to announce $537.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 350,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,206. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

