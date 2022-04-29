$54.15 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the highest is $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $223.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $242.40 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 64,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

