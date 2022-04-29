589 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ANSYS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 464,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.19. 4,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,940. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.95 and a 200 day moving average of $347.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

