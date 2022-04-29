633 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 59,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

