$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) to report $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.75 million and the highest is $70.20 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $50.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $314.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $316.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $369.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $373.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 158,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

