$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will report $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
