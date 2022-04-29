$74.98 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will report $74.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $70.95 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $314.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 54,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,454. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $238,223 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

