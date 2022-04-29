7,550 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $18,940,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,625. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.