797 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $224.03. 14,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

