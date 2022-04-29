$868.45 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce $868.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $896.03 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

