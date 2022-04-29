874 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

