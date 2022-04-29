905 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
