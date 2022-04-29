905 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Shares of GE opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.