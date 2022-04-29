A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.30

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.30 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 561 ($7.15). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.11), with a volume of 358,069 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 660 ($8.41) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.58) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 517 ($6.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.50).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.60. The company has a market capitalization of £650.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($25,334.90). Insiders have bought 3,742 shares of company stock worth $2,032,893 over the last quarter.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.