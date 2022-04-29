A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $174,051,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

