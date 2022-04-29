A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35 to $3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion to $4.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 2,283,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,704. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

