AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target Raised to SEK 224

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

