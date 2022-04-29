Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 855,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

