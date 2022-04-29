Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IAF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,455. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.66.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.