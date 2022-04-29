Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IAF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,455. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
