abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,800 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 4,527,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,469.8 days.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of abrdn stock remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. abrdn has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

