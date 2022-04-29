abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SLFPY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 3,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. abrdn has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

