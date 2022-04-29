ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.146 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,131. The company has a market cap of $727.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

