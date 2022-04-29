ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.