Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.25 ($21.77) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.74) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.57.

ANIOY opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.