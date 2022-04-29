Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 498188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

