Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,674 shares of company stock worth $2,699,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.