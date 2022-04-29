Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 58.3% in April

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.79 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at $223,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

