Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.14). Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. 1,033,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,500. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.