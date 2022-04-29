Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.