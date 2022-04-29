Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEDFF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEDFF remained flat at $$118.00 during trading on Friday. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

