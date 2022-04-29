Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target Cut to €140.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Societe Generale from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($187.10) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF stock remained flat at $$147.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.56.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.