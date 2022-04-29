AES (NYSE:AES) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of AES opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

