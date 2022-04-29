Aew Capital Management L P Has $52.04 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $52,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 359,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 346,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

