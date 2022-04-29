Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 667,903 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,903 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 3.24% of Independence Realty Trust worth $87,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 2,668,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.