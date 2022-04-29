Aew Capital Management L P Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up approximately 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $142,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 406.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 316,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 88,979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 178,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $205.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

