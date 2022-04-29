Aew Capital Management L P Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,601,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

