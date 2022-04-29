Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Karole Lloyd Purchases 1,000 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $57.28. 5,042,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,886. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

