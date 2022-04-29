Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

Several analysts recently commented on AFN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

AFN traded down C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,392. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.90 million and a P/E ratio of 80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.77. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$45.91.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.9600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

